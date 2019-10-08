STOCKHOLM — Three scientists have won the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics for their contribution to the understanding of the evolution of the universe and “Earth’s place in the cosmos.”
One half of the award was given to James Peebles “for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology,” and the other half jointly to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz “for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.”
They will share a $918,000 cash award, a gold medal and a diploma. The laureates will receive them at a ceremony in Stockholm on Dec. 10.
