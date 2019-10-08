AUGUSTA — The beautiful game is not always so beautiful. For the Cony boys soccer team on Tuesday, it didn’t have to be.

Senior midfielder Logan Butler rescued the Rams from a fourth consecutive draw, scoring right on 90 minutes to lift Cony to a 1-0 overtime win over Mt. Blue and straight into a tournament spot in Class A North for the first time all season.

“Time was dwindling,” Butler said. “I knew time was running out and we had to do something. I still had faith, though, I knew that we had a chance. We have a chance in any game if we can play well and play as a team.”

“As soon as I hit it, I knew it was good.”

Cony (3-4-4) entered the day in 11th spot in the standings. The top nine make the postseason field.

Mt. Blue (4-4-2), playing its third overtime match in the last four, missed out on its chance to jump back into the top half of the Class A North field. The Cougars are now winless in their last four after winning four of their first six to begin the season.

The match was a struggle.

There were more fouls than shot attempts in the second half, though by no means would the affair have been categorized as “chippy.” Balls fell uncontested in the midfield. Giveaways came without pressure in both directions. Small pockets of buildup play were followed by stretches of indifference.

It was as if two teams that played to a 1-1 tie exactly one week earlier were waiting for the game to really begin. Coaches on both touchlines could be heard repeating the mantras “too slow,” “wake up,” “get back,” and “move.”

“I think both of us came into it saying we had to win,” Butler said. “They had to get off the bus, which is always hard, and with us, we just have a hard time having energy every game it seems. Once we got off our heels, it was good competition and we both played hard.”

“We were tired, and it showed. I could see it,” Mt. Blue coach Joel Smith said. “And for the most part, I’m happy with the way we played. The one problem was (in the attacking third). They won the balls they needed to win, and their defense was tough. Give them a ton of credit.”

On the game-winning goal, ironically, Cony had successfully lobbied for time to be added to the game clock. The ball having gone out over the end line and not replaced immediately, the Rams’ pleas were met and 20 seconds were put on the board for the goal kick to restart play.

That goal kick never made it 40 yards from the Mt. Blue net, where Federico Barsazi intercepted and slid Butler through on the right side.

Butler hit it almost immediately, curling his shot from 22 yards inside the far post.

“I knew time was running down and I knew we’d have to attack. I moved up from a defensive position and just made a run. He got me the ball and I hit it just right.”

“Logan, he’s a special player. He really is,” Cony coach James Gay said. “Logan is a tremendous soccer player. He’s gone to Europe the last three or four summers with his club team, he travels and he plays year round. He’s very composed on the ball and he makes good decisions.

“When he comes to practice, it’s time to work. When he shows up for games, it’s time to go to work.”

The goal salvaged what would have been a fourth tie in eight days for Cony. The Rams have allowed only two goals during that stretch.

“The chances were low due to both defenses being strong,” Cony senior center back Simon McCormick said. “We’ve been trying to pressure the ball. I feel like our three defenders in the back are strong, and we have a strong goalkeeper (Calvin Dacus).”

The Rams were just happy to avoid another draw.

“I would not have been happy with a tie,” Butler said. “This was our fourth overtime in a week. We really needed a win.”

