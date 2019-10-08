River Arts in Damariscotta will presents Sandi Cirillo’s solo show in the West Gallery at 24 U.S. Route 1.

Cirillo’s multimedia exhibition, “Diversity: A Collection of Fiber Art and Solar Plate Etchings,” will run until Oct. 16.

The Searsport artist has been a fiber/mixed media artist for more than 25 years specializing in creating artwork which pleases the eye and craves to be touched. The inspiration for her work focuses on the textural qualities of manmade and natural fibers which she incorporates into her artwork.

Her work reflects her love of traveling throughout Maine and her appreciation of the natural environment. Cirillo also creates solar plate etchings on both paper and silk fabric.

Cirillo is a retired art educator who gives many different fiber workshops in the Northeast and North Carolina. She teaches many of her workshops in collaboration with various arts centers throughout the Northeast. She has taught undergraduate and graduate courses at Alfred University and Nazareth College in New York State. She currently teaches drawing, fiber, and art history classes at Senior College in Belfast. She also teaches at River Arts in Damariscotta as well as in Bucksport, Hancock and North Carolina.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit especially-for-ewe.com.

