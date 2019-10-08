The Clinton Board of Selectmen heard a presentation from the Comprehensive Planning Committee about its plans for the town at Tuesday evening’s meeting.

The committee, which is comprised of five members, was established in June for the purpose of developing a “comprehensive plan” to improve the town’s economy, infrastructure and quality of life for residents.

“(The) heart of the plan is to find ways to continue to build neighborhoods, find ways to continue build commercial centers …” Chairman Terry Knowles said. “These growth areas should be where they make the most sense, and to accommodate and stimulate economic growth. We do this by looking at the past, present and plan for the future.”

According to Knowles, the committee’s plans for improving Clinton are split into five stages: inventory, analysis and identifying issues; policy development; implementation strategies; update land use planning; and approval from the town and state.

The committee also divided its focus areas into eight categories: hazard mitigation, population and demographics, housing, transportation, history and archaeological resources, topographical, soils and water, and habitats and other critical natural resources.

Knowles said that since forming in June, the committee has completed the inventory, analysis and issue identification stage for five of these eight categories.

“The thing that we’ve done is look at the past quite extensively,” Knowles said. “(We) look at the current situation and the last thing we do after we go through that process is plan for the future … we want this plan to work for everyone in town.”

In order to aid the committee in its quest for improving the town, a 15-question survey was distributed to residents. The questions range in subject, asking how satisfied residents are living in Clinton to what they’d like to see improve to how often they enjoy recreational activities.

The results of the survey will be reviewed at the committee’s public meeting on Oct. 30, which will be held at the Clinton Town Office at 6:30 p.m.

Knowles encouraged the public to attend the meeting in order for both the committee and the community to gain a better understanding of one another.

Knowles also encouraged residents to attend the committee’s regular meetings which are held every third Tuesday at 6 p.m.

