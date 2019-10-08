WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Lauren Dummich, of East Winthrop, received a Master of Science in Environmental Science with a concentration in Environmental Education in August from the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of New Haven.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Columnists
Another View: Sen. Collins won’t cave to Nemitz’s call to prejudge the president
-
Columnists
Scholars Strategy Network: MaineCare dental benefit would help rural Maine
-
Columnists
Jon Treacy: As U.S. senator, I can help make government work for all Mainers
-
Editorials
Our View: School resource officers are not just cops
-
Community
Whitefield’s Hickey graduates from Wentworth Institute of Technology