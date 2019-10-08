Town & Country Federal Credit Union will host a free conference on common personal finance issues at the University of Southern Maine’s Abromson Center in Portland next week.
The fifth annual conference, from noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 19, will feature speakers on a variety of topics including talking to elderly parents about financial issues, uncoupling finances in a marital separation or divorce, and psychological factors that can affect financial health, according to a news release.
There is strong evidence that Mainers need better financial education, the credit union said, with research indicating 40 percent of state residents don’t have money on hand to cover a $400 emergency and 78 percent live paycheck to paycheck.
The conference is free, but the credit union encouraged attendees to register at tcfcu.com/community-events/money-conference.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Uncategorized
RSU 9 directors review standards-based grading
-
Varsity Maine
Field hockey: Cony finds spark in second half to beat Gardiner
-
Nation & World
Trump shifts tone on Turkey in effort to halt Syria invasion
-
Girls' Soccer
Girls soccer: Mt. Blue overpowers Cony
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Lawrence boys soccer holds off Erskine