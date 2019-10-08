FAIRFIELD — Cam Jordan scored three straight goals to open the game and Lawrence held off Erskine 3-2 in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference boys soccer game Tuesday.

Noah Webber made 12 saves for Lawrence (3-7-1).

Sam York and Yanik Boulet each had a goal for Erskine (4-7-0). Wes McGlew made eight saves.

MOUNT VIEW 6, WATERVILLE 2: Draedyn Furrow and Noah Jacobs each scored twice to lead the Mustangs to the KVAC B win in Waterville.

Elijah Allen added a goal and four assists and Brennan Grant scored a goal for Mount View (10-1-0). Ricky Nelson made six saves.

Chris Williams scored two goals for Waterville (5-6-0) and Declan Murphy and Chase Daigle has an assist apiece. Zack Menoudarakos and Aiden Travarres combined for eight saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

HERMON 2, MARANACOOK 1: Kalley Curry and Kassidy Noyes each scored a goal to lift the Hawks to the KVAC B win in Readfield.

Brooke Dempsey stopped 15 shots for Hermon (3-8-1).

Abbie Jacques scored for Maranacook (3-9-0) and Alyssa Pratt made 10 saves.

JOHN BAPST 3, ERSKINE 0: Emily Mock scored two goals to lift the Crusaders to the Class B win in South China.

Andrea Brooks added the other goal for John Bapst (5-5-1) while Asa Dube made nine saves.

Emily York stopped 18 shots for Erskine (1-11-0).

GIRLS SOCCER

RANGELEY 4, VALLEY 0: The Lakers relied on balanced scoring to roll to the Class D South victory in Bingham.

Olivia Pye, Emily Eastlack and Ellah Smith all scored for the Lakers (6-3-0).

Rangeley goalie Winnie Larochelle had two saves while Jada Ward had 25 for Valley (0-9-0), which finished the game with just 10 players.

CAMDEN HILLS 5, SKOWHEGAN 0: Kristina Kelly had a hat trick to lift the Windjammers to the KVAC A win in Skowhegan.

Amya Babb-Brott and Ali Tassoni also scored for Camden Hills (10-0-0) while Alex Southwick made two saves.

Reese Danforth stopped 12 shots for Skowhegan (2-8-0).

WATERVILLE 2, MOUNT VIEW 1: Allie Anich and Ella Moody scored late in the second half to help the Purple Panthers rally for the KVAC win in Thorndike.

Paige St. Pierre assisted on both goals for the Purple Panthers (10-1-0).

Abbi Downer scored off an assist from Gabby Allen to give the Mustangs (6-4-0) a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute.

Zoe Mayhew had six saves for Mount View while Jacie Richard had two for Waterville.

WINTHROP 5, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 1: Aaliyah WilsonFalcone scored three goals for the Ramblers in the Mountain Valley Conference win.

Averie Silva and Nikki Macdonald also scored for Winthrop (6-3-1). Brooke Burnham made eight saves for the Ramblers.

Jaycee Cole scored for Spruce Mountain (3-8-1).

OAK HILL 4, WISCASSET 0: Four different players scored as the Raiders earned the MVC win in Wales.

Anna Beach, Gabrielle Chessie, Magdolyn Ryder and Audrey Bauer each scored a goal for Oak Hill (7-3-0). Paige Gonya and Riley Crosby had two saves apiece.

Lily Souza stopped 23 shots for Wiscasset (2-9-0).

MONMOUTH 8, DIRIGO 0: Alicen Burnham scored four goals and Audrey Fletcher added three as Monmouth cruised over Dirigo.

Anna Lewis also scored for the Mustangs (9-0).

Goalie Katie Morse made 19 saves for the Cougars (1-10), while goalie Emma Johnson deflected one to earn the win in net for Monmouth.

