Maine folk legend David Mallett will headline a lineup of Maine-based performers that will help celebrate 25 years of AmeriCorps service in Maine and the release of ‘Heartbeat of Home’ album on Friday, Oct. 11, at Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St., in Waterville.

The celebration will begin with an alumni reception at 5:30 p.m. the program will begin at 7 p.m.

The event also sill serve as the album release party for the 11-track music project, “Heartbeat of Home,” which celebrates Maine, its communities and the importance of giving back through service.

The evening is set to feature Maine dignitaries, as well as some of the state’s entertainment stars including TV host Bill Green, as master of ceremonies, and folk music legend Mallett providing musical entertainment. Supporting artists Marianna Filippi, Kristyn Murphy, Jack Fossett and Passamaquoddy Language Keeper Dwayne Tomah also will perform at the event.

“Heartbeat of Home” is a state-wide collaborative music project that brings together some of Maine’s finest musicians, poets and storytellers who worked together to tell a story of what makes the state special. Featured performers on the album include, among others, Mallett, Dave Rowe, and Maine Governor Janet Mills — backed by Marianna Filippi — reading the poem “Inland” by Edna St. Vincent Millay. Murphy, a touring Celtic performer and producer, produced the album.

The album will cost $15 with all proceeds going to MVF, the private nonprofit partner of MCCS. Additional details about the Album can be found in the “About Heartbeat of Home” section of the release.

The 25th Anniversary Celebration will recognize the efforts of Maine-based program members and alumni, as well as those who support their service. Among the activities planned are the presentation of Outstanding Maine AmeriCorps Alumni Awards (presented by Machias Savings Bank) and the Champion of Service award; unveiling the Commission’s new identity; and special guests sharing memories of service.

Tickets cost $25 in advance or $35 at the door.

To learn more about the event and for information on how to purchase tickets, visit maineservicecommission.gov.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: