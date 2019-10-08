“Romeo & Juliet” will tour for three weeks to schools and community centers across the state thrugh Oct. 25 and run for one weekend, Oct. 11-13, in Cumston Hall, 796 Main St., in Monmouth.

Two aging fathers, one a King, one his courtier, reject the children who truly love them. Their blindness unleashes a tempest of pitiless ambition — plunging king and kingdom into a hell of treachery, madness, and violence. Tender, chaotic, moving, and shocking, King Lear reveals the worst and best in human nature.

Honor, murder, betrayal, and the passion of young love flood the stage in TAM’s 2019 production of Shakespeare’s classic, “Romeo & Juliet.” The Bard’s only romantic tragedy is a nail-biter filled with missed chances, misunderstanding, and humor. In the end the lovers fall victim to the older generation who, failing to understand them, contribute to their deaths. TAM’s adaptation offers an engaging and accessible introduction to Shakespeare, highlighting the timeless themes of impetuous love, loyalty, and revenge.

Shakespeare’s tragedy of star-crossed love, “Romeo & Juliet,” written between 1594 and 1595, was first published in a quarto version in 1597. Adapted countless times for the stage, film, musicals, and operas, Romeo & Juliet is not only a literary masterpiece but a strikingly contemporary tale of young people who are witty, volatile, uncontrollable, and, ultimately, doomed.

Adapted and directed by Dawn McAndrews, the play features Ellen Magee as Juliet/Benvolio, Erin Christine Walsh as Romeo/Lady Capulet, Wendy Way as Nurse/Balthazar, Paul Haley as Capulet/Mercutio/Friar, CJ Stewart as Prince/Paris/Tybalt. Set design by Jim Alexander, costume design by Elizabeth Rocha, lighting design by Jim Alexander.

For more information, contact the box office at [email protected] or 933-9999 or visit theateratmonmouth.org.

