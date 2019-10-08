“The Producers” will be staged at The Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., in Bath.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, Oct. 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19, and at 2 p.m. Oct 13 and 20.
The show is produced by Studio Theatre of Bath and the Chocolate Church Arts Center. A scheming producer and his mousy accountant aim
to produce the biggest flop on Broadway in Mel Brooks’ classic laugh-out-loud spectacle. Directed by John Willey and choreography by Ashley Steeves.
Tickets cost $15 in advance or $18 at the door.
For tickets, or more information, call 442-8455.
