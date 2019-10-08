BURLINGTON, Vt. — John Evans, of Waterville, and more than 270 first-year University of Vermont students, led by 76 upper class leaders began their UVM experience Aug. 17 as part of TREK, a unique, seven-day first year enrichment program sponsored by the University’s Department of Student Life, according to a news release from the university.

Evans participated in White Water Kayaking, a part of the Wilderness TREK program which provides students the opportunity to build lasting friendships, initiate self-discovery, and explore the people and landscapes that are Vermont.

White Water Kayaking TREK provides incoming students an opportunity to improve existing skills or develop basic paddling skills on moving water while exploring the creeks and rivers of the Kennebec River in Maine. Groups spent days on the water and evenings camping riverside, learning more about paddling kayaks, river hydrology, safety and life at UVM.

