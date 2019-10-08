Windham police are investigating a bank robbery at the Mechanic Savings Bank on Drive-in Lane Tuesday afternoon.

A white woman entered the bank around 3:50 p.m., approached a teller, displayed a handgun and demanded money, Windham Police Capt. William T. Andrew said in a statement Tuesday night.

The woman fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, running west on Route 302 in the direction of River Road, police said. She is described as being about 5 feet tall.

Bank surveillance footage released by Windham police shows that the robber was wearing sunglasses and a gray, hooded sweatshirt with Old Navy printed on the front.

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact Detective Sgt. Jason Andrews at 892-1919, ext. 4229.

