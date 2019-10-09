AUGUSTA — City police are investigating vandalism at the Bond Brook Recreation Area last week that left a window broken on two buildings.

Community Services Director Leif Dahlin said the vandalism could have happened Thursday or Friday, but it was reported to him and city police on Saturday. He said two windows were smashed out, one at the timing shack and the other in the door of the warming shelter.

Dahlin said the repairs will cost $300 to $400. He said the warming shelter door will be replaced with a solid door to mitigate the risk of this happening again.

Dahlin said there’s “very little vandalism” at the recreation area and added that “hopefully this is an isolated incident.” He said he is considering putting a camera on the trail. He added that there was once a camera surveilling that area but it was stolen.

Lully said vandalism at the Bond Brook Recreation Area is “very infrequent” and the department is still investigating the incident.

The Augusta Trails Facebook asked anyone with information about the incident call city police at (207) 626-2370.

