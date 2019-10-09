Need I remind everyone that Republican President Donald Trump is “Individual 1,” the unindicted co-conspirator that resulted in his personal lawyer being convicted of committing a federal felony for violations of our federal election campaign laws? President Trump’s personal attorney is sitting in federal prison because he violated our campaign laws at the direction of his client: then-candidate, and now our president, Donald Trump.
I’m sure all this is totally acceptable to all his supporters, Republicans, evangelicals, moral majority, and clearly Sen. Susan Collins. By the way, the federal felony was for Trump’s attorney paying off a porn actress and Playboy model during the campaign for their silence about sexual relations — while he was married to the first lady.
Michael Grove
Belgrade
