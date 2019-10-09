Kennebec Valley Community Action Program, 97 Water St., Waterville, has announced its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program.

Children’s meals are available at no separate charge to enrolled children ages birth through 6 years without regard to race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the department.

For more information on participating centers, call Kennebec Valley Community Action Program, Child & Family Services at 859-1599.

