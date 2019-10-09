Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal football writers Travis Lazarczyk and Drew Bonifant are joined by Mt. Blue coach Scott Franzose to talk about the Cougars and how the playoff picture is shaping up around the state.

Listen to the audio of the entire podcast above, or watch the video below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Gridiron Gurus on iTunes by clicking here and never miss an episode.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: