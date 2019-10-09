“Small Works” Art Show will open Friday, Oct. 11, at The Kefauver Studio & Gallery, at at 144 Bristol Road, in Damariscotta.

The opening reception is scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13; refreshments will be served. Many of the guest artists will be present to meet visitors and discuss their work.

This is the fifth show of the 2019 season, running until Nov. 10. The show will feature work that is small in scale, but large in impact. Work will be presented in a variety of mediums, including oil, watercolor, sculpture, photography, gouache and pastel.

The show will feature new work by oil painter Will Kefauver, and the work of his juried guest artists.

Guest artist John McKinley lives in California and is new to the gallery with this show. In addition to being a fine artist, he also is a children’s book illustrator, having illustrated the “Ready Freddy” series for elementary students, published by Scholastic, that now has more than 13 million copies in print.

McKinley has seven mixed-media works, each 6-inches x 6-inches or 7-inches x 5-inches, in the “Small Works” show. The subjects include dogs, cats, and one compelling dragon, with one thing in common: Each animal has a piercing gaze, focused directly on the viewer.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.

For more information, contact Will Kefauver at 226-0974 or [email protected] or visit kefauverstudio.com.

