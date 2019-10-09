DAMARISCOTTA — In celebration of Pumpkinfest, a wool spinning demonstration is planned for noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Chapman-Hall House at 270 Main St.

Louise Miller, education director for Lincoln County Historical Association, will show the process of spinning wool fiber into yarn and will be available to answer questions. The house museum also will be open for tours at this time, according to a news release from the association

Chapman-Hall House will close the 2019 season following Pumpkinfest.

Admission to tour the house will cost $5 and is free for children 16 and younger.

The free spinning demonstration is not part of the house tour.

The Chapman-Hall is the oldest known house standing in Damariscotta today. The house is a rare Maine example of a plank-on-frame building. Nathaniel Chapman moved to Damariscotta, which was then called Nobleboro, with his wife and family in 1754. Nathaniel was a house wright and was encouraged to make the move by his step-brother Anthony Chapman who had settled in the area now known as Back Meadow, according to the release.

The hall name became part of the house’s history when the Chapmans sold the property in 1835 to the newly married couple from Waldoboro, Tilden and Elizabeth Hall. The house remained in the Hall family until 1907.

The Lincoln County Historical Association is a nonprofit organization that provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-hall House, the 1761 Pownalborough Courthouse in Dresden, and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset.

For more information about the Lincoln County Historical Association, visit lincolncountyhistory.com.

