The Swine & Stein Brewfest will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, on Water Street, in Downtown Gardiner.

The 10th annual event will bring 20-plus local Maine breweries, distilleries and wineries showcasing their own favorite brews and blends, and pouring them direct to attendees for all-day sampling. There will be beverages, food and music.

The Swine & Stein Octoberfest will take place Saturday, Oct. 12, on Water Street in downtown Gardiner. Staff photo by Joe Phelan

In celebration of local Maine agriculture, restaurants and local food vendors from Gardiner and across the state will serve up a variety of culinary dishes featuring local pork and other creative cuisine.

Maine bands entertain throughout the day, and an array of unconventional games and activities encourage mingling and merriment. With music from Pete Kilpatrick Band, Emilia Dahlin and Calypso Soldiers.

An exclusive VIP hour will begin at 11:30 a.m. with specialty brews available exclusively during this private tasting hour. VIP tickets cost $50 in advance or $55 at the event.

General Admission begins at 12:30 p.m., tickets cost $30 in advance or $35 at the event.

Designated driver tickets cost $5.

Beer samples will be 4 oz, spirits will be 0.5 oz samples and wine will be 1.5 oz samples for responsible enjoyment throughout the event. A complimentary tasting glass is included with admission.

For tickets, or more information, visit gardinermainstreet.org.

