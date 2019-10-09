In his Columbus Day proclamation, Mayor Nick Isgro stated that the arrival of Christopher Columbus “marked the beginning of relations between the Americas and the rest of the world” and “transformed the western hemisphere.” How true, and how incomplete. (“Area residents call Waterville mayor out over Columbus proclamation,” Oct. 1)
Columbus and many of the explorers who followed were responsible for killing millions of indigenous people, unintentionally (at least at first) by disease, and intentionally by warfare, massacre, and working them to death in silver mines and sugar plantations.
These “pioneers of progress and enlightenment” forced the native peoples to choose between conversion to Christianity or enslavement or death. Even after conversion, many native people were required to live as virtual prisoners under the notorious Spanish mission system, where they were physically abused for practicing their traditional customs, missing church services, or trying to escape. This is how Europeans introduced “Christian ethics” to the Americas.
To praise Columbus for bringing Christianity to the New World as if it were an unqualified benefit shows a lack of both understanding of history and sensitivity to the immeasurable sufferings of native peoples.
Nevertheless, I wish to thank Mr. Isgro. He has done more than anyone to convince me that renaming Oct. 14 “Indigenous Peoples Day” was the right thing to do.
Harry Vayo
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Six-story garage proposed as first piece of major project in downtown Portland
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
Waterville mayor wrong on Columbus
-
Editorials
View from Away: Internet’s future rests on California’s defense of net neutrality law
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.