HINSDALE, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire say explosive materials were found in an abandoned house that has been secured.
WMUR-TV reports some homes were evacuated and students were kept inside school in the Indian Acres area of Hinsdale on Thursday. They were able to leave in the afternoon.
Officials said the materials could have been used to create explosive devices, but no completed devices were found.
