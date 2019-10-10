I walk my dog every morning in Augusta’s West Side neighborhood and pick up trash at the same time. I am totally disgusted by all the cigarette butts everywhere.

Please, smokers, put them into a receptacle, I was so ashamed for our city when I had visitors from Germany this summer.

 

Heide F. Munro

Augusta

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.