I walk my dog every morning in Augusta’s West Side neighborhood and pick up trash at the same time. I am totally disgusted by all the cigarette butts everywhere.
Please, smokers, put them into a receptacle, I was so ashamed for our city when I had visitors from Germany this summer.
Heide F. Munro
Augusta
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Authors
BUSHNELL ON BOOKS: ‘North by Northeast’ and ‘A Fickle Tide’
-
Movie Review • J.P. Devine
J.P. Devine Movie Review: ‘Judy’
-
Editorials
Our View: Border Patrol should stop racial profiling
-
Columnists
Douglas Rooks: Impeachment the ultimate test for democracy
-
Letters to the Editor
Golden must get on right side of history
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.