AUGUSTA — Public health authorities in Maine say the state has received word of the first cases of seasonal influenza for the new flu season.
Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director Nirav Shah says the time has arrived for Mainers to get flu shots.
The agency recommends the immunizations for anyone who is 6 months old or older.
Maine CDC says it’s typical for flu cases to increase in October and peak between December and February. Symptoms of the flu typically include a fever or chills, a sore throat and a cough.
