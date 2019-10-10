As a citizen of these United States, I do no want Russia to elect our president. I do not want China to elect our president. I do not want Ukraine to have any influence on our election. I do not want Italy, Australia, or the U.K. to have any role in our elections. Only American citizens have the right to chose our nation’s president.
Trump has solicited and extorted help in our elections to help his election and now re-election. This is un-American.
How can Rep. Jared Golden still not support impeachment? Doesn’t he want to be on the right side of history on this egregious chapter?
Pamela Swift
Palermo
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Authors
BUSHNELL ON BOOKS: ‘North by Northeast’ and ‘A Fickle Tide’
-
Movie Review • J.P. Devine
J.P. Devine Movie Review: ‘Judy’
-
Editorials
Our View: Border Patrol should stop racial profiling
-
Columnists
Douglas Rooks: Impeachment the ultimate test for democracy
-
Letters to the Editor
Golden must get on right side of history
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.