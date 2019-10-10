As a citizen of these United States, I do no want Russia to elect our president. I do not want China to elect our president. I do not want Ukraine to have any influence on our election. I do not want Italy, Australia, or the U.K. to have any role in our elections. Only American citizens have the right to chose our nation’s president.

Trump has solicited and extorted help in our elections to help his election and now re-election. This is un-American.

How can Rep. Jared Golden still not support impeachment? Doesn’t he want to be on the right side of history on this egregious chapter?

Pamela Swift

Palermo

