MONMOUTH — Alicen Burnham had a goal and two assists to lead the Monmouth girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Buckfield on Thursday afternoon.

Megan Ham and Audrey Fletcher each added goals for the Mustangs (11-0-0).

Ruby Cyr had eight saves for the Golden Bucks (8-4-0).

BANGOR 0, SKOWHEGAN 0: Reese Danforth had 23 saves for Skowhegan in a tie with the Rams in Skowhegan.

Skowhegan moves to 2-8-1 on the season.

Emma McNeil had four saves for Bangor (5-4-2).

OAK HILL 2, CARRABEC 0: Audrey Bauer and Julia Noel each scored goals to lead the Raiders to a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Cobras in North Anson.

Emily Dillman and Peyton Gonya had assists for Oak Hill (8-3-0). Paige Gonya had six saves for the shutout.

Ashley Cates had 11 saves for Carrabec (5-7-0).

FIELD HOCKEY

GARDINER 2, LEAVITT 1: Maddy Farnham and Haley Brann each scored goals to lead the Tigers to a win over the Hornets in Gardiner.

Cassidy Collins had one save for the Tigers (9-4).

Kayla Leclerc had the lone goal for Leavitt (6-6).

CONY 5, BANGOR 1: Julia Reny scored four goals to lead Cony to a KVAC win over Bangor.

Faith Leathers-Pouliot added a goal for the Rams (8-4). Anna Reny and Sophie Whitney each had an assist for Cony, while Emily Douglas had four saves.

Meagan Caran had a goal for Bangor (5-7).

BOYS SOCCER

MONMOUTH 3, WINTHROP 0: Hayden Fletcher scored two goals to lead the Mustangs to an MVC win over the Ramblers in Winthrop.

Gabe Martin added a goal for Monmouth (11-0-1). Brock Bates had five saves for the shutout.

Jake Smith had 18 saves for Winthrop (5-7-0).

TRAIP ACADEMY 7, RICHMOND 2: Dakotah Gilpatric scored two goals, but it wasn’t enough for the Bobcats, who fell to the Lakers in Richmond.

Conor Vachon and Andrew Vachon had assists for Richmond (7-2-1).

Jose Liberal Diaz had four goals for Traip (7-4-1).

