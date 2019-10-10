MONMOUTH — Alicen Burnham had a goal and two assists to lead the Monmouth girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Buckfield on Thursday afternoon.

Megan Ham and Audrey Fletcher each added goals for the Mustangs (11-0-0).

Ruby Cyr had eight saves for the Golden Bucks (8-4-0).

 

BANGOR 0, SKOWHEGAN 0: Reese Danforth had 23 saves for Skowhegan in a tie with the Rams in Skowhegan.

Skowhegan moves to 2-8-1 on the season.

Emma McNeil had four saves for Bangor (5-4-2).

 

OAK HILL 2, CARRABEC 0: Audrey Bauer and Julia Noel each scored goals to lead the Raiders to a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Cobras in North Anson.

Emily Dillman and Peyton Gonya had assists for Oak Hill (8-3-0). Paige Gonya had six saves for the shutout.

Ashley Cates had 11 saves for Carrabec (5-7-0).

 

 

FIELD HOCKEY

 

GARDINER 2, LEAVITT 1: Maddy Farnham and Haley Brann each scored goals to lead the Tigers to a win over the Hornets in Gardiner.

Cassidy Collins had one save for the Tigers (9-4).

Kayla Leclerc had the lone goal for Leavitt (6-6).

 

CONY 5, BANGOR 1: Julia Reny scored four goals to lead Cony to a KVAC win over Bangor.

Faith Leathers-Pouliot added a goal for the Rams (8-4). Anna Reny and Sophie Whitney each had an assist for Cony, while Emily Douglas had four saves.

Meagan Caran had a goal for Bangor (5-7).

 

BOYS SOCCER

 

MONMOUTH 3, WINTHROP 0: Hayden Fletcher scored two goals to lead the Mustangs to an MVC win over the Ramblers in Winthrop.

Gabe Martin added a goal for Monmouth (11-0-1). Brock Bates had five saves for the shutout.

Jake Smith had 18 saves for Winthrop (5-7-0).

 

TRAIP ACADEMY 7, RICHMOND 2: Dakotah Gilpatric scored two goals, but it wasn’t enough for the Bobcats, who fell to the Lakers in Richmond.

Conor Vachon and Andrew Vachon had assists for Richmond (7-2-1).

Jose Liberal Diaz had four goals for Traip (7-4-1).

 

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Carrabec Cobras, Cony Rams, Gardiner Tigers, Monmouth Mustangs, Oak Hill Raiders, Skowhegan Indians, Winthrop Ramblers
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.