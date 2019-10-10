MONMOUTH — Alicen Burnham had a goal and two assists to lead the Monmouth girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Buckfield on Thursday afternoon.
Megan Ham and Audrey Fletcher each added goals for the Mustangs (11-0-0).
Ruby Cyr had eight saves for the Golden Bucks (8-4-0).
BANGOR 0, SKOWHEGAN 0: Reese Danforth had 23 saves for Skowhegan in a tie with the Rams in Skowhegan.
Skowhegan moves to 2-8-1 on the season.
Emma McNeil had four saves for Bangor (5-4-2).
OAK HILL 2, CARRABEC 0: Audrey Bauer and Julia Noel each scored goals to lead the Raiders to a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Cobras in North Anson.
Emily Dillman and Peyton Gonya had assists for Oak Hill (8-3-0). Paige Gonya had six saves for the shutout.
Ashley Cates had 11 saves for Carrabec (5-7-0).
FIELD HOCKEY
GARDINER 2, LEAVITT 1: Maddy Farnham and Haley Brann each scored goals to lead the Tigers to a win over the Hornets in Gardiner.
Cassidy Collins had one save for the Tigers (9-4).
Kayla Leclerc had the lone goal for Leavitt (6-6).
CONY 5, BANGOR 1: Julia Reny scored four goals to lead Cony to a KVAC win over Bangor.
Faith Leathers-Pouliot added a goal for the Rams (8-4). Anna Reny and Sophie Whitney each had an assist for Cony, while Emily Douglas had four saves.
Meagan Caran had a goal for Bangor (5-7).
BOYS SOCCER
MONMOUTH 3, WINTHROP 0: Hayden Fletcher scored two goals to lead the Mustangs to an MVC win over the Ramblers in Winthrop.
Gabe Martin added a goal for Monmouth (11-0-1). Brock Bates had five saves for the shutout.
Jake Smith had 18 saves for Winthrop (5-7-0).
TRAIP ACADEMY 7, RICHMOND 2: Dakotah Gilpatric scored two goals, but it wasn’t enough for the Bobcats, who fell to the Lakers in Richmond.
Conor Vachon and Andrew Vachon had assists for Richmond (7-2-1).
Jose Liberal Diaz had four goals for Traip (7-4-1).
