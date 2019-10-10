It is with great pride that I write this letter in support of Michael “Shu” Michaud for Ward 3 City Council in Augusta. As his wife, I have had the opportunity to witness, firsthand, his dedication and commitment to Ward 3, as well as to the city of Augusta.

Michael has led the way for the Greater Augusta Area Back to School Program these past three years, advocating and successfully growing the program to new and heightened levels. His competence, professionalism and leadership rallied the support and backing of over 140 volunteers and donations to accommodate the needs of 47-plus students.

Michael has a proven track record. He has dedicated countless hours, done the work and made a difference. Michael’s ironclad commitment to our community, led him to serve Ward 3 on the school board this past year.

His voice is loud, his vision is broad, and his continuity is strong, effective and powerful.

I encourage you to come and meet with Michael on Thursday, Oct. 10, 5-7 p.m. at Le Club Calumet (Founder’s Room), 334 West River Road, Augusta.

Ask questions and share your concerns and ideas.

Lina Michaud

Augusta

