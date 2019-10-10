It’s been nearly six months since a drink has been served at a restaurant in Randolph.

But now it could be a matter of only about three weeks before one can be served again at Sun Sun Chinese Restaurant.

On Wednesday, nearly 100 Randolph voters turned out to overwhelmingly approve authorizing the town to allow the state to issue liquor licenses for serving drinks seven days a week.

And several of them stopped by the restaurant afterward to say they voted.

On Thursday, Skye LaVoie said the word spread quickly after the votes were counted at the conclusion of Wednesday’s special town meeting.

“A couple of people stopped by and congratulated us after,” said LaVoie, who works at the restaurant.

Voters considered two questions — whether the town should allow the state to issue liquor licenses for sale in restaurants from Monday through Saturday, and on Sunday, and they approved both. The vote by secret ballot was 91-5 on the first question and 89-8 on second.

“We didn’t expect to see half that number,” Randolph Town Clerk Lynn Mealey said, especially because it was an off-election. “I think a lot of people felt badly for Sun Sun. They must have lost a lot of business.”

Earlier this year, the state Bureau of Alcohol Beverages and Lottery Operations denied a routine request for a liquor license transfer for Sun Sun after town officials had approved it because the state agency could find no record that Randolph residents ever approved alcohol being served at a bar or restaurant.

The decision surprised both Runxaing Feng, who had recently bought the restaurant and had applied for the license transfer, and town officials, who have approved annual renewals and prior liquor license transfers for the restaurant at 239 Water St. with no problem.

A search of records at the Randolph Town Office and at the Secretary of State’s Office earlier this year showed that no vote had ever taken place.

While the previous owner of Sun Sun and owners of previous restaurants at that location had been granted liquor licenses, it’s not clear they should have been given.

To get the matter before voters, restaurant employees helped circulate petitions seeking support for the measure. The first batch, turned in at the end of July, didn’t contain enough certified names. The second, submitted a week later, did.

Town officials has committed to get the matter before the voters as soon as they could after petitions were filed; Oct. 9 was that day.

Mealey said she certified the vote Thursday morning and sent it along to the Maine Secretary of State. From there, she said the Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operation, which is expected to issue a liquor license.

That license is expected to be issued effective Nov. 1, the first day of the following month, as state law requires.

To celebrate the end of its dry period, LaVoie said the restaurant will probably run specials on customer favorites like mai tais and Scorpion bowls in November.

