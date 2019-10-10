The fall foliage along Route 27 in the Carrabassett River valley in Maine’s western mountains will be the backdrop for the annual Sugarloaf Art Show, sponsored by UpCountry Artists, set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at at the Sugarloaf Ski Resort’s Base Lodge, 5092 Access Road, in Carrabassett Valley.

Held every year in conjunction with Skier’s Homecoming, this year’s show will feature the work of more than 60 Maine artists, including fine oil, acrylic, pastel and watercolor painters, wire, wood and stone sculptors, jewelry designers, furniture makers, as well as a variety of handcrafted gifts from Maine crafters.

The weekend events also will feature art workshops for children, chairlift rides, pumpkin carving, the Sugarloaf Uphill Climb, music at the base lodge, and hiking and biking throughout the valley.

With members throughout the state, UpCountry Artists is a non-profit organization formed in 1986 to encourage, support, educate artists, and develop public awareness of the arts in Western Maine.

A percentage of the money raised from artist’s sales at the Sugarloaf Art Show helps UCA raise money for scholarships given annually to two local high school graduates preparing to study art or a related field.

The Sugarloaf Art Show will be held in the Sugarloaf Base Lodge and is open to the public For more information about the artists, please visit our web site at www.upcountryartists.com.

For more information, email [email protected], or visit UpCountryArtists.org.

