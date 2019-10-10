DAMARISCOTTA — River Arts has announced a call to artists for “Abstraction.” Artists can submit up to three works for this juried show, according to a news release from River Arts.

Artists can submit works based on their interpretation of the theme “Abstraction.” Works in all mediums (including sculpture, painting, photography, drawing and fiber) will be considered. The entry fee (covers up to three pieces) is $15 for members and $25 for nonmembers.

Michel Droge will jury this show. Droge is a painter, printmaker and educator whose work engages with the environment and the human condition in an era of conscious disruption and change. He is the recipient of a Joan Mitchell Foundation MFA Grant and two Maine Arts Commission Grants. He has been awarded fellowships and residencies at the Tides Institute, The Joseph Fiore Foundation, The Stephen Pace House and The Saltonstall Foundation.

Droge’s solo exhibitions have been at the Maine State Capitol, University of Maine Farmington, June Fitzpatrick Gallery, Maine Audubon Society and the Frank Brockman Gallery. His work has been included in national and international exhibitions which include the Bates College Art Museum, The University of Maine, The Cue Art Foundation in NYC, ICA at MECA, Gould Academy, Boston University and Brandeis University, according to the release.

A second call for art is for all members to participate in a plein air, landscape show in the Invitational Hall. This show celebrates Maine landscape of all seasons. Works can be completed in the studio although the emphasis of the show is plein air painting or sketching in any medium.

This is an open, non-juried show. Works must be delivered to the gallery by noon Tuesday, Oct. 15, for installation. There is no entry fee for this show.

Both shows open with a public reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and will run until Nov. 23.

For an entry form, visit riverartsme.org or stop at the gallery at 241 U.S. Route 1, Damariscotta.

For more information, call the gallery at 563-1507.

