Buoyed by composites technology and the world’s largest 3-D printer, the University of Maine launched itself into the record books as it unveiled the largest boat ever produced by a 3-D printer, in Orono on Thursday.

The printer produced a 25-foot, 2 1/2-ton boat using material that’s a blend of plastic and wood cellulose.

The boat was named the 3Dirigo and christened when Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, smashed a champagne bottle across its bow at a ceremony at the university’s Advanced Structures and Composites Center. A Guinness World Records adjudicator was on hand to certify three records: the world’s largest polymer 3-D printer, largest 3-D printed boat and largest solid 3-D printed item. Habib Dagher, executive director of the composites center, said the previous record-holder for largest 3D-printed boat was a 4-foot rowboat.

The printer was also used to make a tactical shelter for soldiers and a mold for a bridge girder, both of which were unveiled at the same ceremony.

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, lauded the leaders of the composites center, saying they were “persistent right to the edge of annoying” in pursuing the goals of the center to develop composite technology while boosting the state’s wood products businesses.

Later, Collins, King, Rep. Jared Golden, D-2nd District, and university officials boarded the bobbing craft, which had been placed in the university’s indoor ocean simulator tank.

In christening the boat, Collins said she swung they bottle especially hard because if the christening doesn’t break the bottle on the first try, the boat is believed to be burdened by bad luck and she didn’t want 3Dirigo to have that reputation.

The university announced in May that it was getting the huge printer, developed in a partnership between the university and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee. Officials said using the plastic-cellulose blend as the printer’s material has the potential to boost the state’s wood products industry.

Dagher, the composites center director and a professor of structural engineering, said the university worked with local shipbuilders to develop the boat and potential uses for the technology.

He said the printer can be used to make molds that boatbuilders can use when they make yachts and other watercraft, speeding construction time. It’s already been used to make a roof for a boat, he said.

Officials are taking 3Dirigo for a quick test ride #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/SUJ77mpmu2 — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) October 10, 2019

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: