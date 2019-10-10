BANGOR — The University of Maine System argues a suspended student has no grounds for a lawsuit because he dropped a request that his school lift the suspension.
Court records indicate that the student, listed as John Doe, filed suit Sept. 9, arguing that the university hadn’t protected him.
The student asked for compensatory damages and to have the suspension lifted, then dropped his legal request to have the suspension lifted due to “changes in circumstances.”
Bangor Daily News reports the University of Maine at Farmington is investigating Doe for several potential violations to the student code of conduct, including sexual misconduct, sexual assault and physical assault against multiple women.
Attorneys representing the university asked the court to dismiss the matter, saying the student had agreed to a settlement preventing him from pursuing legal action.
