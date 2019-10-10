Police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to two students on the University of Southern Maine’s Gorham campus Thursday morning.

Two female students reported to USM police officers that a man exposed himself after calling each to his truck. The two separate incidents happened within minutes of each other around 9:15 a.m., police said.

The first encounter happened on University Way outside of Corthell Hall. The second occurred minutes later on Campus Avenue near Philippi Hall, police said.

“In both instances the male called the student over and exposed himself while sitting in the vehicle,” university officials said in a Facebook post.

USM police were in the area immediately after the incidents but were not able to find the man during a check of the campus and surrounding area, police said.

The man is described by police as a white man in his 30s wearing a dark-colored utility or mechanic’s jacket. His hair is dark and slicked back, possibly with a bun on top and shaved sides, police said.

The man was driving a dark grey or black mid-2000s Chevy or GMC pickup truck with lots of rust on the fenders around the wheels. The Maine license plate ended with “E” or “UE,” police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call USM public safety at 780-5211.

