DAMARISCOTTA — Skidompha Library will welcome New York Times Best-Selling Author Kristen Britain to the Chats with Champions stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in the library’s Porter Meeting Hall at 184 Main St.

Britain will read and sign books from the Green Rider fantasy series, allow time for parking and note that seating is first come, first served, according to a news release from the library.

Britain has written six books in the Green Rider series since 1998. The books focus on Karigan G’ladheon and are “the story of a runaway school girl who finds herself in deep peril when she agrees to bear a message for a dying Green Rider, king’s messenger.”

Britain resides in Maine where she lives in a log cabin, writes full time, and enjoys spending time daydreaming outdoors.

Chats with Champions is a free community offering of the library. This program is sponsored by Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop.

