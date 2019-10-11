FARMINGTON — Business Basics, a three-session, tuition-free class, will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 5 through 19 offered by New Ventures Maine at New Ventures Office, 108 Perham St. Suite 2.

This class is for those looking for guidance on how to write a business plan and start a business, and an encore entrepreneur (50 and older) who is considering ways to supplement income or start a new chapter by starting a business.

This class will cover the business plan, marketing and cash planning, and is suitable for those thinking about or who are in the start-up phase of a new business. Karleen Andrews, Microenterprise specialist for the Western Region of New Ventures Maine, will lead the class.

To register online for one of these workshops, or any of the small business classes, visit newventuresmaine.org. For more information, contact Karleen Andrews at [email protected] or call her at 557-1885. Those interested are encouraged to register in advance for this popular workshop.

New Ventures Maine is a statewide community outreach program of the University of Maine at Augusta and University of Maine System. Through tuition-free classes and individual coaching, we help people find good jobs, start or return to college, launch small businesses, manage their money and build their assets.

For more information on its programs, classes and resources, visit newventuresmaine.org or call 800-442-2092 to find the closest center closest.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: