BINGHAM — Savanah Farmer scored two goals to lead the Valley girls soccer team to its first win of the season, a 3-2 decision over Vinalhaven in an East/West game Friday.

Jillian Miller added a goal for Valley (1-9-0). Jada Ward had eight saves.

Jazmyn Robishaw had six saves for Vinalhaven (0-8-0).

FIELD HOCKEY

WINTHROP 3, HALL-DALE 0: Three different players scored as the Ramblers earned the Mountain Valley Conference victory in Winthrop.

Maddie Perkins, Gia Francis and Brooklyn Gaghan each scored for Winthrop (13-1-0). Isabella Littler added an assist and Ellie Folsom didn’t have to make a save.

Kelsie Cormier stopped 11 shots for Hall-Dale (1-12-0).

LAWRENCE 2, OLD TOWN 1: Lexi Lewis scored two unassisted goals in the second half and the Bulldogs bounced back from a tough loss to Winslow the day before with a Class B North win over the Coyotes.

Emma Poulin had four saves for Lawrence (10-3). Old Town dropped to 8-4.

SKOWHEGAN 3, OXFORD HILLS 0: Bhreagh Kennedy had two goals, including a penalty stroke with five minutes remaining in the game, as Skowhegan prevailed in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference contest.

Alexis Michonski scored with under two minutes remaining for Skowhegan (13-0).

Mackenzie McConnell made for saves in the win.

Madison Day made 16 saves for the Vikings (8-4-1).

CONY 5, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 1: Taryn Crummet scored three goals to lead the Rams in Hampden.

Anna Reny and Julia Reny each added goals for the Rams (9-4). Julia Reny and Faith Leathers-Pouliot each had an assist.

Mikayla Stillman had a goal for Hampden (2-11).

BOYS SOCCER

WATERVILLE 3, ERSKINE 0: Chase Daigle scored two goals and Theo Rueshen added another as the Purple Panthers (6-6-0) rolled in Waterville. Taylor Bielecki, Max McGadney and Cameron Murphy each had assists.

Waterville keeper Aiden Travares made eight saves while Wes McGlew had four saves for the Eagles (3-9-0).

HALL-DALE 11, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1: Senior Josh Nadeau had three goals and two assists as the Bulldogs rolled in an MVC game in Rumford.

Camden Adams and Akira Warren also each had hat tricks for Hall-Dale (11-0-1). Ian Stebbins added a pair of goals, and Sam Sheaffer made five saves to earn the win.

Mountain Valley dropped to 1-9-1.

OAK HILL 6, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 1: Riley Worth scored two goals to give the Raiders a win in Wales.

Caleb Vallier, Colby Leighton, Caleb Leighton and Brady Bangs each added goals for Oak Hill (7-5-0).

Owen Bryant had a goal for Spruce Mountain (2-10-0).

MT. ABRAM 6, LISBON 2: Jon Jordan scored two goals to lead the Roadrunners to an MVC win over the Greyhounds in Salem.

Cam Walters, Kenyon Pillsbury, Kaden Pillsbury and Tyson Hill added goals for Mt. Abram (9-3-0).

Jack Tibbetts and Justin Violette had goals for Lisbon (9-3-0).

