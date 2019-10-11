UNION — Vose Library will hold its annual Soup and Suspense event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the library at 392 Common Road, featuring special guest will be Maine Mystery Writer Anne Britting Oleson.

Those who attend can enjoy homemade soups and bread (donation encouraged) followed by a presentation by Oleson.

Oleson lives and writes in the mountains of central Maine. Her novels include “The Book of the Mandolin Player,” “Dovecote” and “Tapiser.” A fourth novel, “Cow Palace,” is forthcoming from B Ink Publishing in 2021.

She also has published three poetry chapbooks, “The Church of St. Materiana,” “The Beauty of It” and “Alley of Dreams.”

Oleson has three children, five grandchildren, and two cats.

For more information, call 785-4733 or visit voselibrary.org.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: