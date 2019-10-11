Anne Britting Oleson Photo courtesy of Vose Library

UNION — Vose Library will hold its annual Soup and Suspense event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the library at 392 Common Road, featuring special guest will be Maine Mystery Writer Anne Britting Oleson.

Those who attend can enjoy homemade soups and bread (donation encouraged) followed by a presentation by Oleson.

Oleson lives and writes in the mountains of central Maine. Her novels include “The Book of the Mandolin Player,” “Dovecote” and “Tapiser.” A fourth novel, “Cow Palace,” is forthcoming from B Ink Publishing in 2021.

She also has published three poetry chapbooks, “The Church of St. Materiana,” “The Beauty of It” and “Alley of Dreams.”

Oleson has three children, five grandchildren, and two cats.

For more information, call 785-4733 or visit voselibrary.org.

.

filed under:
October, union maine, WhatsHappening
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.