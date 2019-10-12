UNION — The Penobscot Marine Museum will present the Ed Coffin Collection at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Vose Library at 392 Common Road.

This presentation will feature Coffin’s digitized photographic collection of Maine ships from cradle to grave and provide a rare glimpse of the technologies that shaped the state’s shipping industry.

Following this presentation, prints from the collection will be on loan to the library and exhibited in the main reading room.

For more information, call 785-4733 or visit voselibrary.org.

