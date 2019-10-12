RANGELEY — Abby Johnson had a goal and an assist to pace Richmond over Rangeley 4-1 in an East/West Conference girls soccer game Saturday.
Rylie Irish, Bry Shea and Erica Dickey also scored for Richmond (8-3-0). Liz Johnson stopped five shots.
Olivia Pye had the goal for Rangeley (7-4-0) while Winnie LaRochelle made 12 saves.
VALLEY 2, VINALHAVEN 1 OT: Kamryn Cool scored with 8 seconds left in overtime to give the Cavaliers the East/West Conference win in Bingham.
Surata Wright scored the first goal to tie the game for Valley (2-9-0) and Jada Ward made 20 saves.
Dreyenn Osgood scored for Vinalhaven (0-9-0) while Jazmin Robishaw stopped eight shots.
LEAVITT 3, MARANACOOK 2: Leah Maheux had two goals and an assist to lead Leavitt to a KVAC B win.
Lotus Laverdiere had a goal while Taylor White and Kait Anair had assists for the Hornets (4-7).
Carlie Leavitt made 26 saves including a save on a penalty kick.
Emily Harper had both of Black Bears (6-2-3) goals which came in the second half. Skyeler Webb made seven saves in the loss.
BOYS SOCCER
RICHMOND 3, RANGELEY 0: Andrew Vachon had two goals and an assist to lead the Bobcats to the East/West Conference win in Rangeley.
Dakotah Gilpatric added a goal and an assist for Richmond (8-2-1) while Kyle Tilton made three saves.
Greg Burgess stopped five shots for Rangeley (8-3-0).
FIELD HOCKEY
LISBON 1, HALL-DALE 0: Timber Mattson scored the game’s lone goal to give the Greyhounds the MVC win in Lisbon.
Emma Willey assisted the goal for Lisbon (2-12-0). Rebecca Budesheim made four saves.
Kelsey Cormier stopped one shot for Hall-Dale (1-13-0).
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
News
Gunman opens fire at N.H. church wedding ceremony, 2 people shot
-
Local & State
Windsor home to substation that stabilizes power for rest of New England
-
Local & State
Brunswick continuing adjustments for asylum seekers
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Richmond girls soccer runs by Rangeley
-
Varsity Maine
Golf: Caleb Manuel repeats as Class A champion