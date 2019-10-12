RANGELEY — Abby Johnson had a goal and an assist to pace Richmond over Rangeley 4-1 in an East/West Conference girls soccer game Saturday.

Rylie Irish, Bry Shea and Erica Dickey also scored for Richmond (8-3-0). Liz Johnson stopped five shots.

Olivia Pye had the goal for Rangeley (7-4-0) while Winnie LaRochelle made 12 saves.

VALLEY 2, VINALHAVEN 1 OT: Kamryn Cool scored with 8 seconds left in overtime to give the Cavaliers the East/West Conference win in Bingham.

Surata Wright scored the first goal to tie the game for Valley (2-9-0) and Jada Ward made 20 saves.

Dreyenn Osgood scored for Vinalhaven (0-9-0) while Jazmin Robishaw stopped eight shots.

LEAVITT 3, MARANACOOK 2: Leah Maheux had two goals and an assist to lead Leavitt to a KVAC B win.

Lotus Laverdiere had a goal while Taylor White and Kait Anair had assists for the Hornets (4-7).

Carlie Leavitt made 26 saves including a save on a penalty kick.

Emily Harper had both of Black Bears (6-2-3) goals which came in the second half. Skyeler Webb made seven saves in the loss.

BOYS SOCCER

RICHMOND 3, RANGELEY 0: Andrew Vachon had two goals and an assist to lead the Bobcats to the East/West Conference win in Rangeley.

Dakotah Gilpatric added a goal and an assist for Richmond (8-2-1) while Kyle Tilton made three saves.

Greg Burgess stopped five shots for Rangeley (8-3-0).

FIELD HOCKEY

LISBON 1, HALL-DALE 0: Timber Mattson scored the game’s lone goal to give the Greyhounds the MVC win in Lisbon.

Emma Willey assisted the goal for Lisbon (2-12-0). Rebecca Budesheim made four saves.

Kelsey Cormier stopped one shot for Hall-Dale (1-13-0).

