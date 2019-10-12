NEW SHARON — The Board of Selectmen are awaiting asbestos and air quality inspections before the Town Office can be reopened, according to Selectperson Lorna Nichols.

The office was closed Tuesday after an asbestos pipe burst in a back room, flooding it with boiling water and sending steam down the hallway toward the front offices.

The board met in an emergency session Saturday to determine the town’s options. Nichols said nothing can be done until the inspections are completed and the building cleared for short term occupancy.

Selectmen have signed an agreement with the town of Chesterville to provide service to residents for all motor vehicle needs, including, new registrations, re-registrations, trailers, among other tasks.

The Chesterville Town Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday. The office is located at 409 Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

The board is working to secure a voting location for November 5 and temporary space for the town clerk, treasurer, assessor’s agent and code enforcement officer.

The Town Office building will be closed until further notice.

“We will update as we have additional information,” according to a new release from the board. “We again apologize for any inconvenience caused to our residents and ask for your continued patience as we work to restore full services as quickly and safely as we can.”

