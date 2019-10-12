HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations will host a Pie Crawl from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, on Water Street.

Participating downtown businesses will offer sweet or savory pie bites and a winner in each category will be decided by attendees.

Participating businesses include Berry & Berry, Boynton’s Market, Cohen on the Meadows, Hallowell Clay Works, El Oso Gift Shop, Eclectic Sweets, Treats & Treasures, Forbidden Fruit Gallery, Hallowell Antique Mall, Jack B. Turner Jewelers, Joyce’s, Juiced., The Liberal Cup, Lux Salon, Loyal Biscuit Company, Lucky Garden, The Quarry Tap Room, Riley’s Re-find Designs, Scrummy Afters Candy Shoppe, Slates, Traverse, WhipperSnappers Quilt Studio.

The list will be updated on spectrumgenerations.org/pie as added.

Tickets cost $15, which must be purchased in advance. Children younger than 10 can participate for free, if accompanied by an adult.

To purchase tickets, visit Spectrum Generations’ Cohen Community Center at 22 Town Farm Road, Hallowell, or call 626-7777.

