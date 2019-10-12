MADISON — A Raise The Roof end-of-year celebration will be held from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Lakewood Golf Club Clubhouse, 803 Lakewood Road. The fundraiser is hosted by the Jim Browne Foundation and the Lakewood Ladies Association.

The event will include wood-fired pizza, craft beer and entertainment. Featured music group will include The Sunday Project and the Misty River Band. The pizza, supplied by Maine Wood Heat, and craft beer, supplied by Waterville Brewing Co., will be available from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $35 and will include a glass of craft beer, a slice of wood-fired pizza and the evening of entertainment or a cover charge for the evening of music only will be $25. Additional pizza and beer tickets will be available for purchase and the full bar will be open throughout the night.

A mini golf/corn hole 50/50 will take place on the clubhouse’s back putting green throughout the evening.

All proceed from the event will benefit the Raise the Roof Project, a fundraiser for materials for a new roof on the 1926 Lakewood golf clubhouse. The last roof was placed on it in 1981.

For more information, call Cheryl McGowan at 399-7165.

