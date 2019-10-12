NEWCASTLE — A free reception and tours will highlight the history of St. Patrick Church and the contributors who have preserved its legacy for more than 200 years, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications directors, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

The reception will be held at noon Sunday, Oct. 13, in the church’s museum in the parish center at 380 Academy Hill Road. Refreshments will be served as guests stroll through the museum that features objects of interest including a cradle used by Newcastle native Edward Kavanagh, a U.S. Congressman (1831-35) and the 17th Governor of Maine; items used in the early 19th century; and correspondence belonging to Bishop Cheverus.

Following the reception, tours of old St. Patrick Church will be given.

The oldest Catholic Church in New England, St. Patrick houses countless historically significant artifacts, including the altar of Bishop Cheverus and a bell cast by Paul Revere & Sons. The church was designed by Irish architect Nicolas Codd and built on land donated by James Kavanagh and Matthew Cottrill, who had emigrated from County Wexford, Ireland, to Boston. The Kavanaghs, Cottrills, and others arrived in Newcastle in the 1790s, according to the release.

For more information, call 633-2621.

