The Gardiner Library Association will hold a storytelling workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 17 and 24, at Gardiner Public Library, 152 Water St., Gardiner, according to a news release from the library.

Sitting around the kitchen table, on the couch in the living room, or on folding chairs around a campfire — people tell and listen to stories. They tell stories about their day or their childhood, or a favorite story that a group can finish in unison.

The stories people love to tell, and how they tell them, shape their relationships and their sense of self. Stories may bring listeners to explode into laughter or melt into silence, according to the release.

In this two-session workshop, those who attend can explore how to tell a part of a story that captures a glimpse of who they are becoming. All are invited to join others on this journey from the outer stories of their lives into the mysterious truths that lie within.

Facilitated by Dr. Daniel Robinson, hosted by the Gardiner Public Library, the free workshop is sponsored by United Methodist Churches in Gardiner, East Pittston, Hallowell, Randolph, Richmond and Augusta, with funding from the New England UM Foundation.

For more information, call 582-2303 or 582-3312.

