President Donald Trump has a new defense for attempting to extort foreign governments for help investigating one of his political rivals: It’s all part of his solemn mission to root out corruption.

Really. Let me see if I have this straight. This is the man who gave us the fraud fiasco of Trump University. He had non-disclosure agreements with illicit lovers, pays them hush money and then lies about it all. He got administration positions for relatives that have no real credentials for such positions. He refuses to release his tax returns because god knows what we’ll find in there.

He egged on a hostile nation to continue interfering with our 2016 presidential election and then launched almost daily attacks on the investigation into said interference. He embraces the ruthless dictators of the world and takes their word over the conclusions of our own intelligence services.

This is the same man that mixes exaggerations with half-truths and outright lies so often that fact-checkers can barely keep up with it all.

This is the guy who now feels it is his moral and ethical duty to champion the fight against corruption?!? I’m sorry but such a resume seems more fitting for the position of corruption’s poster boy.

But far be it for me to discourage him from his cause de jour- lead on, oh, great knight! One word of advice, if you please: Should you truly embrace this sacred task, consider starting in your own back yard. There you will find corruption aplenty.

Roy Estabrook

North Monmouth

