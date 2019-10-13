AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Oct. 3-8, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Pablo Aquino, 38, of Everett, Massachusetts, operating vehicle without license Aug. 28, 2019, in Waterville, $150 fine.

Ashley M. Barrows, 29, of Augusta, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Aug. 11, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Tonya M. Bickford, 42, of Augusta, on Aug. 9, 2019, in Chelsea, failure to stop, remain, provide information, $250 fine; use of drug paraphernalia, $300 fine; failing to make oral or written accident report, dismissed.

Corey L. Bird, 29, of Augusta, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Aug. 31, 2019, in Augusta, $400 fine.

Jill Blodgett, 41, of Waterville, failure to register vehicle Aug. 22, 2019, in Waterville, $100 fine.

Michael W. Bronn, 38, of Richmond, attaching false plates May 4, 2019, in Randolph, dismissed.

Peter W. Bouchard, 63, of Fairfield, operating vehicle without license Jan. 21, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Aaron Phillip Brunelle, 35, of Waterville, operating vehicle without license Aug. 22, 2019, in Waterville, $150 fine.

Travis Burns, 44, of Pittston, on June 15, 2019, in Gardiner: displaying fictitious vehicle certificate, $100 fine; failure to register vehicle, dismissed.

Zachary N. Carey, 25, of Litchfield, on Nov. 17, 2017, in Augusta: trafficking or furnishing imitation scheduled drug, $400 fine, 48-hour jail sentence; trafficking or furnishing imitation scheduled drug, $400 fine, $400 suspended, 48-hour jail sentence. Two counts aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, Nov. 14, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Joseph Carter, 52, of Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 19, 2019, in Augusta, three-year Department of Corrections sentence. On May 21, 2019, in Augusta: theft by deception, three-year Department of Corrections sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, three-year Department of Corrections sentence. On June 20, 2019, in Augusta: theft by unauthorized use of property, three-year Department of Corrections sentence; burglary, three-year Department of Corrections sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, three-year Department of Corrections sentence.

Eric F. Casey, 34, of Benton, violating condition of release July 3, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Paul J. Champagne, 53, of Scarborough, failure to pay tax or file return April 17, 2013, in Augusta; 364-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $4,0332.34 restitution. On April 16, 2014, in Augusta: failure to pay tax or file return, 364-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one-year administrative release; failure to pay tax or file return, 364-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, six-month administrative release. Failure to pay tax or file return April 17, 2013, in Augusta, 364-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, six-month administrative release. Seven dismissed counts of failure to pay tax or file return, all in Augusta: April 16, 2015, April 20, 2016, April 19, 2017, April 18, 2018, April 16, 2015, April 20, 2016 and April 19, 2017.

Melissa Chubbuck, 36, of Waterville, operating vehicle without license Aug. 30, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Cory C. Church, 30, of Waterville, criminal mischief Aug. 31, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine, $600 restitution.

Leila A. Clark, 30, of Portland, failure to register vehicle Aug. 31, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Donna Lee Cote, 57, of Chelsea, operating under the influence July 21, 2019, in Farmingdale, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Kaylee E. Davidson, 18, of Unity, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 11, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Amanda L. Davis, 29, of Waterville, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Sept. 12, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

James Defazio, 54, of Waterville, violating condition of release June 19, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Laurence Dingus, 53, of Belgrade, domestic violence criminal threatening May 27, 2019, in Belgrade, $300 fine.

Gage D. Donnell, 19, of Pittsfield, on Aug. 20, 2019, in Clinton: attaching false plates, $100 fine; operating vehicle without license, $150 fine.

Jayson M.T. Dube, 23, of Waterville, furnishing liquor to a minor Aug. 31, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine.

Joseph Dunn, 41, of Belgrade, possessing butyl or isobutyl nitrite July 28, 2019, in Belgrade, $100 fine.

Breton C. Duval, 19, of Livermore, driving to endanger Dec. 2, 2018, in Readfield, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension.

Shane A. Edgecomb, 46, of Alna, unlawful cutting of trees May 19, 2019, in Farmingdale, dismissed.

Elizabeth R. Evans, 30, of Augusta, operating under the influence Oct. 5, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Gladys A. Fowler, 37, of Augusta, on Jan. 7, 2019, in Augusta: theft by deception, 30-day jail sentence; theft by deception, dismissed.

Bobbi Frappier, 42, of Fairfield, on March 24, 2018, in Benton: assault, $1,000 fine; unlawful sexual touching and contact with child under 14 in restricted zone, dismissed.

John D. Frye, 59, of Augusta, violating condition of release March 28, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Christopher D. Giggey, 42, of Unity, failure to register vehicle Aug. 16, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Michele D. Gilbert, 56, of Crestview, Florida, on June 25, 2017, in Hallowell: driving to endanger, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Taylor J. Godbout, 25, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 25, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine.

Shahied R. Golden, 24, of Bronx, New York, on March 7, 2019, in Waterville: aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, $400 fine, five-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 30 months suspended, three-year probation; aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, five-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 30 months suspended, three-year probation; aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, five-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 30 months suspended, three-year probation; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, $400 suspended.

Megan E. Gorman, 34, of Oakland, on April 24, 2017, in Oakland: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 180-day jail sentence all but 21 days suspended, one-year probation; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, dismissed. On Jan. 28, 2019, in Oakland: misuse of identification, unconditional discharge; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release, dismissed.

Domanick Hamlin, 22, of Sidney, domestic violence assault Nov. 5, 2018, in Sidney, 180-day jail sentence all but 48 hours suspended, two-year probation.

Stuart A. Harney, 31, of Georgetown, Kentucky, operating vehicle without license June 24, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Peter M. Haynes, 32, of Anson, violating condition of release May 21, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine, $100 suspended.

Jacie A. Hindman, 18, of Fairfield, minor possessing liquor Sept. 4, 2019, in Waterville, 20 hours community service.

Clifford Hipp, 54, of South China, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 1, 2019, in Augusta, 24-hour jail sentence.

Jay R. Holt, 49, of Auburn, on Nov. 23, 2018, in Waterville: aggravated criminal mischief, two-year all suspended department of Corrections sentence, two-year probation; arson, dismissed.

Brent J. Keller, 40, of Pittston, domestic violence assault May 3, 2018, in Pittston, dismissed.

Reid Liberty, 30, of Skowhegan, operating while license is suspended or revoked Aug. 28, 2019, in Sidney, dismissed.

Kyle R. Littlefield, 26, of Albion, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 30, 2019, in Farmingdale, $250 fine.

Tyler Long, 19, of Norridgewock, on May 4, 2019, in Waterville: attaching false plates, $200 fine; violating condition of release, dismissed.

Valerie Murphy Lowe, 54, of Augusta, indecent conduct June 12, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Teresa McGuire, 57, of Oakland, operating/permitting operation no ID/validation displayed Aug. 11, 2019, in Oakland, $100 fine.

Amanda Marie Merry, 36, of Norridgewock, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 18, 2018, in Waterville, 14-day jail sentence.

Linnea Mesaric, 21, of Palermo, operating vehicle without license May 4, 2019, in Albion, dismissed.

Cody Miller, 21, of Whitefield, on July 28, 2019, in Sidney: criminal mischief, $200 fine, $200 restitution; operating while license suspended or revoked, $500 fine; driving to endanger, dismissed.

Kristofer D. Mills, 27, of Manchester, Florida, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Aug. 29, 2019, in Sidney, $400 fine.

Denise M. Murray, 69, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 24, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Kayla J. Nadeau, 27, of Clinton, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 2, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Andrew J. Parrish, 27, of Lisbon, operating vehicle without license May 22, 2019, in Chelsea, dismissed.

Gregory M. Pearson, 24, of Belgrade, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place Sept. 1, 2019, in Belgrade, $250 fine.

Adam Ivan Pelletier, 35, of West Gardiner, on June 20, 2018, in Augusta: driving to endanger, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Melissa L. Plummer, 42, of Burnham, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 1, 2019, in Benton, $500 fine.

Bryan Rasley, 40, of Waterville, operating vehicle without license Aug. 17, 2019, in Waterville, $300 fine,

Natalie C. Reis, 47, of Farmingdale, on March 11, 2018, in Gardiner: driving to endanger, $700 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Charlene Richardson, 68, of Auburn, failure to register vehicle Oct. 28, 2018, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Tyler Robinson, 30, of Augusta, operating vehicle without license Sept. 4, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Malinda Cary Scalia, 44, of Monmouth, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit May 17, 2019, in Monmouth, $300 fine.

Eric S. Shockley, 45, of Augusta, unlawful cutting of trees May 19, 2019, in Farmingdale, dismissed.

Stephen R. Singleton, 35, of Augusta, on June 8, 2019, in Augusta: violating condition of release, $250 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked and fishing without valid license, dismissed.

Brian A. Skehan, 36, of Augusta, domestic violence assault July 16, 2019, in Augusta; four-year jail sentence all but nine months suspended, two-year probation. Violating condition of release July 23, 2019, in Augusta; six-month jail sentence. Violating condition of release Aug. 3, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Darren Q. Smith, 39, of Winthrop, violating condition of release April 15, 2019, in Randolph, 60-day jail sentence. On Oct. 2, 2019, in Augusta: refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 90-day jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, 90-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, 90-day jail sentence.

Christopher J. Sponsler, 47, of Augusta, failure to register vehicle June 11, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Noah R. Stanley, 28, of Wilton, operating vehicle without license – conditions/restrictions Aug. 29, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Reginald Stratton, 38, of Augusta, violating condition of release Sept. 30, 2019, in Augusta, seven-day jail sentence.

Corey R. Swenson, 37, of Whitefield, on June 9, 2019, in Monmouth: operating while license suspended or revoked, $500 fine, seven-day jail sentence; attaching false plates, seven-day jail sentence; displaying fictitious vehicle certificate, seven-day jail sentence.

Andrew S. Truman, 24, of Chelsea, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 3, 2019, in Randolph, dismissed.

Armando G. Weathers, 50, of Waterville, criminal trespass and drinking in public July 15, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Chandler Wieczorek, 23, of Randolph, domestic violence assault Sept. 29, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Crystal Williams, 36, of Belgrade, possessing butyl or isobutyl nitrite July 28, 2019, in Belgrade, $100 fine.

Jarred Williams, no date of birth or town of residence listed, operation of defective vehicle June 11, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Zachary J. Winslow, 22, of Norridgewock, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 29, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Todd Worthley, 60, of Gardiner, operating under the influence June 2, 2019, in Gardiner, $1,000 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Khalid N. Zamat, 53, of Augusta, animal trespass Aug. 30, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine.

