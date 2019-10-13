AUGUSTA — The Kennebec Historical Society seeks submissions for a logo design to use across digital media.

The design should be created keeping in mind that its final use is for concise and easy-to-identify brand use, representative of the KHS mission and/or history of Kennebec County. The logo needs to be usable in social media, such as for a Facebook profile image or brand icon. This logo will not replace the society’s current logo; instead, it is intended to act as a supplemental logo that maintains a connection to the current logo, according to a news release from the society.

A committee, in conjunction with the board of directors, will select the winner.

The designer of the selected logo will receive:

• $100;

• a one-year membership in the historical society; and

• recognition across platforms such as the newsletter, Facebook page, and press releases sent to local media.

Logo designs should be emailed as jpg, eps or and pdf files to [email protected] with subject line “Logo Contest Submission” by 5 p.m. Dec. 1.

For more information, visit the society’s Facebook page, email [email protected], or call 622-7718.

