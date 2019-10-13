Our senior senator, Susan Collins, keeps on doing what she’s always done. She is very gracious to Maine constituents who come to D.C. to meet with her and takes every possibility to meet with us and listen to our issues.

While in Washington, D.C., last month, I wanted to meet with Sen. Collins on a Thursday. However, that wasn’t possible, so she gave me an alternative and we met on a Wednesday in her office. My husband and I wanted to talk with her about the Equality Act and the Equal Access Act.

Sen. Collins has not missed a vote in all the years of her service to us, and I didn’t want to be the reason she did when we met. Her staff came in several times to remind her that she had to leave for a vote, but she wanted to hear what we had to say. So, I finally asked her to go and she invited us to stay and share our perspective with her staff member.

Sen. Collins is also very conscientious about her job of vetting court justices. She carefully vetted Brett Kavanaugh’s every accusation and found no credible evidence for any of them. She voted to support his nomination just like she did every nomination that has come before her, from Democrats and Republicans alike. She has stood up to the bullies on the left with grace and compassion. I am thankful for her willingness to work across the aisle and serve all the people of Maine.

Sen. Collins is excellent on Mainers’ gun rights and our nation’s defense, which is our government’s first responsibility.

We in Maine are fortunate to have such a strong, knowledgeable, and hard-working senator serving us in the United States Congress.

Penny Morrell

Belgrade

