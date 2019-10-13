The concept of climate change comes in many different guises. Quite a few authorities even dismiss the idea that it exists. It represents what you might call a kaleidoscope of different meanings.

We have watched the unexpected ominous disappearance of the Arctic ice caps without becoming unduly concerned. We even refused to acknowledge that there could be a tragic link between this phenomenon and our own survival. Scientists have been more alarmed pointing to the possibility of it portending the mass extinction of the human race.

Whatever is so suddenly happening, we can’t afford to ignore the dire implications. What can still be done that has not been tried before? Our means of stemming the tide are limited.

How about a unified, concerned struggle to reverse the seemingly hopeless destruction of our forests? A national publication “The Week” on July 26, with appropriate pathos, states the following: “Scientists have calculated that the cheapest and most effective way to fight climate change may be to plant trees – a trillion of them. Because trees soak up atmospheric carbon dioxide, a major contributor to global warming. Trees, or new forests, would remove about two-thirds of the roughly 330 billion tons of carbon pumped into the atmosphere.”

Using natural gas, hydrogen and propane to propel planes, ships and vehicles additionally could cut in half the polluting effect of fossil fuel. Industry has been barking up the wrong tree by supporting electric alternatives.

Howard Nau Stewart

Manchester

