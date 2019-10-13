Who in their right mind would want to be a patient or an employee of St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston?
(“St. Mary’s hospital apologizes for ‘Wall of Shame’,” Oct. 3).
It is unfathomable that laboratory employees were able to access patients’ files. Even worse that they created a collage of the patients’ various medical problems (which in some cases included photos), and when management was informed about the “wall of shame,” the collage was not removed immediately but several months later.
Your article said three employees were responsible, yet only one was fired. St. Mary’s should erect a new wall of shame with photos of Ms. McCann’s supervisor, the H.R. director, and management of the hospital. All of them should be fired in my opinion. They are a disgrace.
Courtenay Auger
Manchester
