Drivers used their own motor vehicles to box in an impaired driver who Maine State Police said was driving erratically and dangerously on Route 111 in Arundel Sunday afternoon, holding her in position until police could arrive.

According to a news release posted on the Maine State Police Facebook page, Kayla Libby, 31, of Westbrook was driving into oncoming traffic around 12:15 p.m. A couple of drivers stopped her blue Chrysler at the intersection of Route 111 and Route 202 using their own vehicles to box her in.

After state troopers arrived, they determined that Libby was operating under the influence of drugs, state police said. She had two young children with her in the back seat of her car. She was transported to the York County Jail, where a drug recognition expert examined her.

At the jail, Libby was found to be under the influence of central nervous system depressants, according to state police. She was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, endangering the welfare of a child, and driving to endanger. Her bail was set at $1,100 cash.

Libby’s children were taken into protective custody by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and were later released to a family member.

